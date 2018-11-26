DeSantis Visits Fort Lauderdale, Names Memorial Healthcare VP To Be His Chief Of Staff

By 55 minutes ago
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis made his first public appearance as Governor-Elect at the private Jewish Day School, Brauser Maimonides Academy, in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Ron DeSantis made his first public appearance as governor-elect in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning at the private Jewish Day School Brauser Maimonides Academy. 

DeSantis was in South Florida to finalize hiring his new Chief of Staff. Though his campaign did not announce it until after the school visit, the current Senior Vice President for the Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Shane Strum, will be filling the position as soon as DeSantis is sworn into office on Jan. 8. 

DeSantis and Lt. Governor-Elect Jeanette Núñez were greeted at the Academy by second-graders lining the sidewalk while singing the National Anthem. They then walked into a closed meeting with school officials to discuss continuing state funding for security at Jewish day schools.

In the latest budget, the state legislature approved $2 million dollars to provide security to Jewish day schools, including fences and surveillance system upgrades.

"One of the concerns is, unfortunately, the need for school security, particularly at these Jewish day schools, just given recent events," DeSantis told reporters after the meeting.  "And I'm a hundred percent supportive of continuing that funding."

He cited the lodging rental company Airbnb removing Jewish listings in the region of the West Bank as an example of one recent discriminatory practice. 

"I think AirBnB should re-evaluate and reverse this policy. If they don't do that, then it's going to be rough sledding for them here in the state of Florida," said Desantis, who also indicated he's reviewing how Florida interacts with the company for state business.

The governor-elect also spoke out about mistakes during the election recount in Broward County. He said he would most likely have chosen to remove Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes from office, had she not already resigned.

Read More: Protesters Return To Broward Elections Office As Candidates Vie For Outgoing Chief's Job

"I think it was the right decision," he said of her resignation. "I think it would have been very, very difficult to conceive of any set of circumstances where I would have allowed her to preside over another election in the state of Florida."

Snipes's resignation after 15 years in the office is effective as of Jan. 4, which falls between the end of current governor Rick Scott's term and DeSantis' swearing-into office. 

DeSantis said he will be talking with Scott this week about who will be appointing Snipes' replacement. 

Whomever does take Snipes's position will serve out the last two years of her current term. 

"We need to get someone in there, who's gonna run a problem-free election in 2020," DeSantis said of Broward.

Tags: 
Ron DeSantis
Brenda Snipes
Fort Lauderdale
Governor-Elect
school security
Local News
news
Florida Governor
Elections

Related Content

As Election-Recount Acrimony Ends, New Two-Year Cycle In Florida Politics Begins

By News Service of Florida Nov 23, 2018
Florida Senate via Twitter

Florida’s political world is built around two-year cycles.

And the latest acrimonious, head-scratching cycle finally ended Tuesday when the state Elections Canvassing Commission certified the results of the Nov. 6 elections.

The acrimony, of course, did not end with the usual campaign attack ads and nastiness. It lasted nearly two additional weeks as ballots continued to be counted and recounted and legal fights raged.

Ron DeSantis Hire A Democrat? After Election, A Shift In Tone

By Emily Mahoney Nov 20, 2018
Mark Foley / Florida House of Representatives

Upon winning the Florida governor’s race, Ron DeSantis had firmly established himself as an unyielding partisan who’s an ardent defender of President Donald Trump and a relentless prosecutor of his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum. 

But in the two weeks since Election Day, the 40-year-old former congressman has been tinkering with his brand. 

Ron DeSantis Is Florida's Next Governor. Margin Barely Budges After Machine Recount.

By Emily L. Mahoney Nov 15, 2018
Ron DeSantis Campaign

Nine days after Election Day, and one machine recount later, it is all but official: Ron DeSantis is Florida’s next governor.