European Union Leaders Approve Brexit Plan

Discussions of a Brexit deal came to an end early Sunday as European leaders signed off to split from Britain.

The agreement will head to British Parliament for an approval vote in December, which could determine whether the plan remains intact before Britain actually exits the European Union.

EU President Donald Tusk announced in a tweet that leaders of 27 remaining EU member states "endorsed" the withdrawal agreement.

The deal allows the U.K. a 21-month "transition period" before breaking off from the EU.

In this deal, Britain is set to face a $50 billion bill to pay as it exits the EU, according to The Washington Post. In addition to these financial commitments, EU citizens will no longer be required to live and work within U.K. borders.

It's still unclear what's to follow if a vote in British Parliament doesn't set the Brexit plan in motion.

