First Lady Decks The White House Halls

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

First lady Melania Trump designed the decorations for the people's house, choosing an "American Treasures" theme intended to showcase a spirit of patriotism. The administration debuted the decorations Monday.

During December, the White House will open its doors for more than 100 open house events. More than 30,000 visitors are projected to take part in public tours.

For those of you who can't make it to Washington, D.C., for a White House holiday tour, take a look.

