FSU Fan Post Stating Willie Taggart Should Be Lynched Prompts Outrage, Review By State Attorney

Florida State fan posted images on social media depicting coach Willie Taggart getting lynched, prompting outrage Sunday morning.

Florida State president John Thrasher released a statement Sunday stating the post was unacceptable and indicated an investigation is being conducted by the state attorney.

“A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable,” Thrasher said in the statement. “I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating. Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family.”

