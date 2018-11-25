GI Jews - A story of those who served in World War II

GI JEWS: Jewish Americans in World War II - Documentary

AIRS

MONDAY November 26th at 8pm

SUNDAY December 2nd at 7pm

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II tells the story of the 550,000 Jewish American men and women who fought in World War II. In their own words, veterans both famous (director Mel Brooks, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger) and unknown share their war experiences: how they fought for their nation and people, struggled with anti-Semitism within their ranks, and emerged transformed.

