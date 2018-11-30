Gov. Scott Suspends Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes And Announces Replacement

Gov. Rick Scott has suspended Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes and is appointing a close ally to replace her.

Peter Antonacci will serve for the remainder of the term until a replacement can be chosen by voters in November 2020.

Antonacci currently serves as the President and CEO of Enterprise Florida. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director of the South Florida Water Management District and as General Counsel for the Governor. Previously, Mr. Antonacci served as State Attorney in Palm Beach County.

