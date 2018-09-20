Haiti's New Prime Minister, Water Infrastructure Act, Football Concussion Doctor & Historic Sale

Last week, both chambes of parliament in Haiti voted in favor of a new Prime Minister, Jean-Henry Céant. Residents are hoping the change in government will help stabilize the nation. Earlier this summer, fuel prices in Haiti rose by 51 percent, leaving the country in economic turmoil. Sundial talked to Miami Herald reporter Jacqueline Charles, who reports on Haiti, about what a new prime minister means for the nation.

Listen to today's show.

Algal blooms throughout the state of Florida have devastated the tourist economy, fisheries, and agriculture. Last week, the U. S. House of Representatives passed the 2018 America’s Water Infrastructure Act and allocated funding for the Army Corps of Engineers Everglades Restoration program. Eric Eikenberg, the CEO of the Everglades Foundation, joined Sundial to explain the Water Resources Development Act and the Everglades Restoration program’s future solutions to the harmful blooms.

As part of a series about high school football in South Florida, Sundial dived into one of the key safety issues for football players: concussions and concussion protocol. Dr. Gillian Holtz, the Director of the University of Miami’s concussion program, joined Sundial to talk about how to recognize concussion symptoms in sports and the latest in innovative research being conducted by her team.

The Dade Heritage Trust is cleaning house by launching a unique book and antique sale on Saturday, Sept. 22. The profits from the sale will be used for a new and permanent exhibit that will showcase the early history of Miami medicine and Dr. James Jackson, Miami's first physician. The sale will feature dozens of books, architecture publications, antique light fixtures and historic artwork. Christine Rupp, the Dade Heritage Trust’s Executive Director, joined Sundial to talk about the historic antiques on sale and the history of the building.