ENGLEBERT HUMPERDINCK IN HAWAII - Performance - The Legendary Crooner in a Live Concert From Hawaii.

SATURDAY November 24th at 8pm

TUESDAY November 27th at 4:30am

WEDNESDAY November 28th at 9:30pm

Recorded at the historic Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu, this all-new exclusive live concert features Engelbert Humperdinck — “The King of Romance” — crooning more than five decades of his international hits. With his timeless voice and signature charm, Engelbert performs a selection of favorite love songs including “After the Lovin,’” “The Last Waltz,” “Release Me,” “A Time for Us” (from “Romeo & Juliet”) and many more.

In a career spanning 50 years, Engelbert has enjoyed sales of over 100 million records, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood and Las Vegas Walks of Fame. While his captivating vocals have charmed millions of fans, it’s not just the voice, but the man himself — with his endearing sense of humor — who has won listeners’ hearts.

A shy, handsome boy born in Leicester, England, Engelbert exploded onto the music scene in the 1960s with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, catapulted almost instantly to world icon status. His first hit single, “Release Me,” went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts and went to No. 1 in 11 countries. The following decades saw Engelbert touring the world to sell-out crowds as he solidified his international stardom. Engelbert’s music transcends time and his voice continues to connect with and inspire audiences around the globe.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK IN HAWAII (MY MUSIC) features these performances: • “Crazy”• “Am I That Easy To Forget”• “Il Mondo”• “A Man Without Love”• “After The Lovin’”• “Quando, Quando”• “Welcome To My World”• I’m Glad I Danced With You”• “The Last Waltz”• “I’ll Remember You”• “A Time For Us” (Love Theme From “Romeo & Juliet”)

PROGRAMS LIKE THIS ARE ONLY MADE POSSIBLE WITH YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT. Please donate today.