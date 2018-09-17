Maria Hinojosa, Alicia Menendez And Puerto Rican Chefs

As conversation and controversy swirls around family separation, Puerto Rico’s death toll and immigration activism, Maria Hinojosa is at the forefront. Considered one of the most prominent Latina journalists in the U.S., the host of NPR’s Latino USA is in South Florida for a special event on immigration and the First Amendment at Florida Atlantic University. She joined Sundial to discuss the event and key immigration stories Latino USA has been following.

Listen to today's show.

Miami-based journalist Alicia Menendez made her debut last week as the new co-host for the PBS program Amanpour & Company, a daily news and talk show for the network. Menendez is the contributing editor for Bustle and the host of the Latina to Latina podcast, a show about the experiences of Latina professionals. Sundial talked to Menendez about the new PBS program, her podcast and the MeToo movement.

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, restaurateurs Ivan Nieves and David Flores started over in Miami. They've since opened La Social restaurant and bakery in Midtown Miami, which has become a hit in the community. Sundial visited Flores and Nieves at their restaurant and talked with them about their journey to Miami.