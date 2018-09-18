Mayor Of Doral, Miami Herald Reporter & Sundial Book Club Author

A new study from New American Economy (NAE), a bipartisan research and advocacy organization focused on immigration, looks at how well cities across the country have “integrated” the immigrant population. The report looks at the educational attainment of immigrants, the percentage of immigrant entrepreneurs and number of registered voters. The cities of Miami and Doral are included in the report. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez was part of a news conference on Monday in which the highlights from the report were shared. Mayor Bermudez joined Sundial to talk about the immigrant makeup of Doral, the major economic drivers of the city and future plans.

Listen to today's show.

Last week, the Miami City Commission voted on changing the city’s zoning laws. Miami Herald reporter Joey Flechas wrote a piece on how this might have an impact on future gambling establishments. We get an update from him about how this could be problematic for the opening of Magic City Casino, a poker room and jai-alai fronton planned for Biscayne Boulevard.

“Make Your Home Among Strangers” by Jennine Capó Crucet is the first title of the Sundial Book Club. Crucet joined Sundial for an author interview. She talked about her life growing up in Miami, her experience writing a book, which follows her first-hand experience, and the dynamics as a “Hialeah” girl in a New England private school.