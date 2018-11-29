Miami Choreographer's New Work Tackles Gentrification In Allapattah

By 1 hour ago
  • Plaza, a site specific work set in Allapattah, explores gentrification in the neighborhood.
    Plaza, a site specific work set in Allapattah, explores gentrification in the neighborhood.

Allapattah is a Miami neighborhood under pressure. Speculators and developers are buying up properties and several major new development projects are underway.

News headlines boast the area is the “new Wynwood” and the “next hot neighborhood."

But Miami choreographer Liony Garcia hears one word: “gentrification.”

Garcia’s new work “Plaza” explores the neighborhood’s looming changes and pays homage to the laborers who work in Allapattah’s produce warehouses.

The dance performance is taking place inside Chicago Produce, a market that's been selling fruits and vegetables in the neighborhood  for nearly 30 years. The business will be around a few more years before it has to move because a new owner purchased the property with different plans for the space.   

“For me it’s personal,” says Garcia. His uncle owns Chicago Produce and is letting him use the warehouse for the performances.

Garcia says setting the dance in this unlikely setting will introduce audiences to a business with deep ties to the community before it’s gone.

“The produce comes in through the loading dock as does the audience and then through the cooler, into the sorting room and eventually the audience will get a panoramic view of the full building,” he says.

As the audience navigates the space, they encounter eight dancers, some doing every-days tasks as one would see during working hours at the warehouse.

“When gentrification happens sometimes you realize a little too late the places you didn’t go into when they were still in the neighborhood,” says Garcia. “These are places of labor; it’s highlighting the labor that goes into the day-to-day here.”

If You Go

Where:  Chicago Produce, 1344 NW 23rd Street, Miami

When: Saturday, December 1 at 5 PM and 8 PM
             Sunday, December 2 at 5 PM and 8 PM

All performances are free and open to the public. RSVP for tickets here: http://plazaperformance.eventbrite.com/

Tags: 
Allapattah
gentrification
news
Local News

Related Content

Allapattah Residents Concerned About Neighborhood's Future Development

By Oct 9, 2018
Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald Staff

Developers and investors looking for the next Miami real estate diamond in the rough are venturing into Allapattah, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods bordering trendy Wynwood.

That proximity to the city’s booming urban core, along with Metrorail access and riverfront views, have prompted discussion over the future of development in Allapattah, which some say is at a crossroads.

Dance Festival Promotes Inclusion For Disabled Performers

By Sep 27, 2018
David DeSilvia / Courtesy

A dance festival is trying to break through misconceptions about disabled dance performers.

The Forward Motion Dance Festival, being held Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, will showcase groundbreaking physically integrated dance companies and choreography. A conference will focus on the representation of individuals with disabilities in the arts and media. The festival features disabled and non-disabled artists from around the globe. It was funded by grants from the Knight Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

Kids Create Original Performance in African Drum, Dance Class At Miami Summer Camp

By Jun 20, 2018
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN News

Half of the percussion section is lined up along a classroom wall, with whiteboards to their backs. Each young boy is shaking a shekere — a West African instrument made from a dried gourd and covered with a colorful beaded netting.

The rest of the musicians are sitting nearby in blue plastic chairs with djun djun and djembe drums at their feet. They bang on the instruments with one or two wooden sticks — or just their hands.

They’re laying down the beat for the girls, who are jumping and moving their bodies like waves to the music.

Miami Troupe Lights Flamenco Fire Under Tennessee Williams' 'Summer and Smoke'

By Jun 7, 2018
Ballet Flamenco La Rosa

The Tennessee Williams drama “Summer and Smoke” may not be as well-known as some of his other plays, like “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” or “A Streetcar Named Desire.” But as its name implies, it smolders just the same.

Set in a Mississippi town at the turn of the last century, it tells the story of a minister’s daughter and her relationship with the young doctor who grew up next door. It’s a play where piety battles sensuality, the spirit is at war with the flesh -- and a man and a woman are always facing off about all of it.