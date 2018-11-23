Miami-Dade Cop Shoots, Wounds 15-Year-Old After A Domestic Dispute

A Miami-Dade police officer responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Leisure City shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy on Thursday, authorities said.

The teen, who was shot in the lower torso during a “struggle” with four cops, was in stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center. No weapon was found. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, at a press briefing at the scene, said he has “more questions than answers” about why the officer fired his weapon.

“I have a lot of concerns about what happened, so far,” Perez said.

