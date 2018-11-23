Red Tide Found In Gulf Off Alabama Shore

By 43 minutes ago
  • Conor Goulding / Mote Marine Laboratory
Originally published on November 23, 2018 8:55 am

The Alabama Department of Health says that red tide has been found in water samples taken near Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

WKRG-TV reports the department says water samples taken from Alabama Point to Little Lagoon Pass showed the presence of red tide cells in the "low to medium range."

Officials warn people with respiratory issues or any throat, nose, or eye irritation to avoid any mist from the water.

Red tide has caused many issues for Florida's coast over the summer, with large-scale fish kills and noxious odors taking over beaches from Miami to Pensacola Beach.

NOAA says red tide happens when colonies of algae grow out of control while producing toxic or harmful effects on animals, people and fish.

