By Oct 9, 2018

DOC MARTIN RETURNS FROM HIS LONG HIATUS AND HE'S GRUMPIER THAN EVER!  For those of you who can't get enough of the cantankerous doctor with the dubious bedside manner - good news - WLRN is revealing his return on October 17th with Season 7.  THE PAYOFF... the highly anticipated season 8 will follow!

DOC MARTIN: Seven Grumpy Seasons - Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Doc Martin during the filming of season 7 in the picturesque seaside village of Port Isaac. 

Airs Wednesday OCTOBER 17th at 8pm

DOC MARTIN ̶ SEVEN GRUMPY SEASONS is public television’s third behind-the-scenes look at the international hit series. Featuring interviews with producers, cast members, and director Ben Gregor, this pledge special is an enjoyable sneak peek at what Martin Clunes – the Doc himself – is calling the “best” series yet.

ABOUT THE CAST:

MARTIN CLUNES (as Doc Martin)

Martin Clunes is the son of Shakespearean actor Alec Clunes.  He made his television debut playing an alien prince in Doctor Who: Snakedance: Part One (1983) He then won a regular role in No Place Like Home (1983), a fairly traditional middle-class BBC sitcom.  Clunes' greatest breakthrough came when starring in British Men Behaving Badly (1992), a riotous sitcom which proved to be one of the most popular series of the 1990s. He has since established himself as one of the UK's most consistently popular television actors, starring in the long-running series Doc Martin.  An audience favorite with WLRN viewers, he can also be seen in over half a dozen other shows on our air…

  • A MOTHER’S SON
  • THE MAN WHO LOST HIS HEAD
  • SECRET LIFE OF DOGS
  • MARTIN CLUNES: A MAN AND HIS DOGS
  • MARTIN CLUNES & A LION CALLED MUGIE
  • MAN AND BEAST
  • HEAVY HORSEPOWER

He is a huge animal lover and does a lot of charitable work.  Contrary to his character as Doc Martin, he is often described as kindhearted with a great sense of humor.  