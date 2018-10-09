DOC MARTIN RETURNS FROM HIS LONG HIATUS AND HE'S GRUMPIER THAN EVER! For those of you who can't get enough of the cantankerous doctor with the dubious bedside manner - good news - WLRN is revealing his return on October 17th with Season 7. THE PAYOFF... the highly anticipated season 8 will follow!

DOC MARTIN: Seven Grumpy Seasons - Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Doc Martin during the filming of season 7 in the picturesque seaside village of Port Isaac.

Airs Wednesday OCTOBER 17th at 8pm

DOC MARTIN ̶ SEVEN GRUMPY SEASONS is public television’s third behind-the-scenes look at the international hit series. Featuring interviews with producers, cast members, and director Ben Gregor, this pledge special is an enjoyable sneak peek at what Martin Clunes – the Doc himself – is calling the “best” series yet.