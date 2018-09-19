Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Steve Lowenthal - The Dance of Death: The Life of John Fahey, American Guitarist By Michael Stock • 2 hours ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music TweetShareGoogle+Email 2014 Michael Stock talks to Steve Lowenthal, author of "The Dance of Death: The Life of John Fahey" Listen Listening... / 30:24 Author Steve Lowenthal talks with Michael Stock about his book on American Guitarist John Fahey Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Jim Gregory - The Hanging of Tom Brown By Michael Stock • 2 hours ago 2014 - Here is an interview from the archives of local storyteller Jim Gregory. His release of "The Hanging of Tom Brown" is a facinating story of being an activist in the racist south. Listen Listening... / 22:01 Jim Gregory talks about racism and growing up in the south.