Teachers Protest At Stoneman Douglas After Employees Reassigned

A line of teachers more than 60 strong stood in a chain in front of Marjory Stoneman Public High School Tuesday morning.

Some stood silent, others held signs that read "Who is this helping?" All of them were protesting the removal and reassignment of four school employees - which included assistant principals Denise Reed, Winfred Porter Jr., and Jeff Morford - along with security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf.

Staff at Stoneman Douglas High were notified about the transferring of the four employees to undisclosed district administration centers Monday afternoon.

Library Media Specialist Diana Haneski said the news was an unsettling surprise to the staff.

"It is very obvious to us. To take away four leaders who have been here, helping us through this together, how does that help us now?," said Haneski.

Moving the employees to other schools comes after findings from the statewide commission charged with investigating the Feb. 14 school shooting.

The commission, which is overseen by the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement, released a preliminary report earlier this month detailing how law enforcement responded to the shooting. It includes officers' interactions with staff at Stoneman Douglas.

Haneski is worried the focus on mental health at the school will go away with Assistant Principal Reed's transfer.

"She went through all this with us. And she's been a leader and strong and helping us get well," she said. "We suffered trauma, and we need help. and we've been getting mindfulness and all sorts of support for meditation and wellness...and Denise Reed has helped that happen for us. And now she is not here."

American History Teacher Greg Pittman spoke out on behalf of the group of teachers in protest. He said if there was really a problem, the teachers should have been removed before now.

"It's important that the school stay together and to have the continuity that we've been having," Pittman said. "If these people were such a problem why didn't they take them out prior to the beginning to the school year?"

Pittman said keeping the staff unified is important not only in terms of healing the community but also because it can make them more effective in the event of another emergency.

"If we went through that situation again, I would prefer those people to be here because they know what mistakes were made, they know where things were wrong," he said. "And they better than anyone, know what to correct and what needs to be done going forward. It just doesn't make a lot of sense."

Students at Stoneman Douglas are set to walk out in their own protest for the staff members later in the school day Tuesday.