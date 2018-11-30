Trump Labor Secretary Out Of Running For Attorney General After Miami Herald Report

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is out of the running to be President Donald Trump’s attorney general following a Miami Herald report that he oversaw a sweetheart deal for a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, according to two people close to the president.

The investigation, published Wednesday, was “not helpful” to Acosta, who was a federal prosecutor in Florida before coming to Washington, the two advisers said.

Acosta, though, was never under serious consideration to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump fired earlier this month. ‘It was never going to be him,” one said.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.