University of Miami President Wants To Boost Endowment Ahead of Centennial

By 2 hours ago
  • University of Miami president Julio Frenk delivers a state of the university address on campus at Coral Gables on Monday.
    University of Miami president Julio Frenk delivers a state of the university address on campus at Coral Gables on Monday.
    Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

The president of the University of Miami is hoping to significantly increase the institution’s endowment — and its national and international stature — ahead of its centennial celebration in 2025.

President Julio Frenk calls the private university’s newly adopted strategic plan a “roadmap to our new century.”

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to become a university not just of Miami, not just of this country, but also of the world,” Frenk said during a state of the university speech on Monday night.

One of the president’s most specific goals is to increase the university’s endowment by 50 percent in the next seven years. It’s now about $950 million.

Frenk is also focused on becoming a national leader in “transforming” health care as well as creating more partnerships in Latin America.

After the speech, held on campus in Coral Gables, professors and students asked questions in a town-hall format. Two students touched on the importance of further integrating veterans into student life.

Frenk’s speech comes as UM just dropped out of the top 50 universities in the country, according to the annual rankings from U.S. News and World Report. The school was at the No. 46 spot last year and slipped to No. 53 for the 2019 rankings. (Meanwhile, the public University of Florida rose to No. 35 of all universities nationally.)

Read more about the new strategic plan here.

Tags: 
education
higher education
University of Miami

Related Content

Five Florida Public Universities Crack Top 100

By News Service Florida Sep 10, 2018
Miami Herald

Florida universities continued their academic climb in the latest U.S. News & World Report annual college rankings, placing five schools in the country’s top 100 public universities for the first time.

The 2019 rankings, which were released Monday, included:

--- The University of Florida moved from No. 9 to No. 8 on the list, continuing its quest to become one of the top five public research universities.

--- Florida State University jumped seven spots to No. 26, just outside its goal of reaching the top 25 public universities.