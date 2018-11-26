Related Program: 
On Point on WLRN

The Year In Books: Taking A Look At The Top Titles Of 2018

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Three recommended titles from our guests, Danny Caine, Amanda Nelson and Clay Smith, respectively. (Courtesy the book publishers)
    Three recommended titles from our guests, Danny Caine, Amanda Nelson and Clay Smith, respectively. (Courtesy the book publishers)

With David Folkenflik

The best reads of 2018. We’ll hear picks from book critics and an independent bookseller.

We also have a list of the year’s best books chosen by … you! The listeners. Read through the picks here.

Guests

Amanda Nelson, executive editor of Book Riot. Host of the “Get Booked” podcast. (@ImAmandaNelson)

Clay Smith, editor-in-chief of Kirkus Reviews. Literary director of the San Antonio Book Festival. (@ckhs10)

Danny Caine, owner of Raven Bookstore in Lawrence, Kansas. His poetry collection “Continental Breakfast” is out next year. (@MisterCaine)

The Top Books Of 2018, As Chosen By Our Guests

Amanda Nelson

  1. What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia,” by Elizabeth Catte
  2. Trail of Lightning,” by Rebecca Roanhorse
  3. Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover
  4. The Widows of Malabar Hill,” by Sujata Massey
  5. Sawkill Girls,” by Claire Legrand

Clay Smith

  1. The Sparsholt Affair,” by Alan Hollinghurst
  2. Severance,” by Ling Ma
  3. You’re On An Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir,” by Parker Posey
  4. The House of Broken Angels,” by Luis Alberto Urrea
  5. Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” by Beth Macy

Danny Caine

  1. The Great Believers,” by Rebecca Makkai
  2. Calypso,” by David Sedaris
  3. Convenience Store Woman,” by Sayaka Murata
  4. Heavy: An American Memoir,” by Kiese Laymon
  5. There There,” by Tommy Orange

On Point Interviews From The Year In Books

Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger,” by Soraya Chemaly

These Truths: A History of the United States,” by Jill Lepore

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” by David Blight

More Top Books Lists

New York Times: “100 Notable Books of 2018

Publishers Weekly: “Best Books of 2018

Washington Post: “Best books of 2018

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.