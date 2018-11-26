The Year In Books: Taking A Look At The Top Titles Of 2018

With David Folkenflik

The best reads of 2018. We’ll hear picks from book critics and an independent bookseller.

We also have a list of the year’s best books chosen by … you! The listeners. Read through the picks here.



Guests

Amanda Nelson, executive editor of Book Riot. Host of the “Get Booked” podcast. (@ImAmandaNelson)

Clay Smith, editor-in-chief of Kirkus Reviews. Literary director of the San Antonio Book Festival. (@ckhs10)

Danny Caine, owner of Raven Bookstore in Lawrence, Kansas. His poetry collection “Continental Breakfast” is out next year. (@MisterCaine)



The Top Books Of 2018, As Chosen By Our Guests

Amanda Nelson

Clay Smith

Danny Caine

On Point Interviews From The Year In Books

“Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger,” by Soraya Chemaly

“These Truths: A History of the United States,” by Jill Lepore

“Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” by David Blight



