The Year In Books: Taking A Look At The Top Titles Of 2018

With David Folkenflik
The best reads of 2018. We’ll hear picks from book critics and an independent bookseller.
We also have a list of the year’s best books chosen by … you! The listeners. Read through the picks here.
Guests
Amanda Nelson, executive editor of Book Riot. Host of the “Get Booked” podcast. (@ImAmandaNelson)
Clay Smith, editor-in-chief of Kirkus Reviews. Literary director of the San Antonio Book Festival. (@ckhs10)
Danny Caine, owner of Raven Bookstore in Lawrence, Kansas. His poetry collection “Continental Breakfast” is out next year. (@MisterCaine)
The Top Books Of 2018, As Chosen By Our Guests
Amanda Nelson
- “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia,” by Elizabeth Catte
- “Trail of Lightning,” by Rebecca Roanhorse
- “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover
- “The Widows of Malabar Hill,” by Sujata Massey
- “Sawkill Girls,” by Claire Legrand
Clay Smith
- “The Sparsholt Affair,” by Alan Hollinghurst
- “Severance,” by Ling Ma
- “You’re On An Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir,” by Parker Posey
- “The House of Broken Angels,” by Luis Alberto Urrea
- “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” by Beth Macy
Danny Caine
- “The Great Believers,” by Rebecca Makkai
- “Calypso,” by David Sedaris
- “Convenience Store Woman,” by Sayaka Murata
- “Heavy: An American Memoir,” by Kiese Laymon
- “There There,” by Tommy Orange
On Point Interviews From The Year In Books
“Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger,” by Soraya Chemaly
“These Truths: A History of the United States,” by Jill Lepore
“Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” by David Blight
