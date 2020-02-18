FEATURED NEWS
The appeal keeps the law in effect — for now. The appeal was expected following Judge John Cooper's ruling, in which he said the law violated the state constitution's privacy protections.
We’re hoping to interview people who’ve had an abortion, so we can help the public understand more about this medical procedure.
A Florida judge temporarily blocked a new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state, an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which he said the law violated the state constitution.
Officials are calling the 22-year-old a person of interest. Police Chief Lou Jogmen says the man gave himself up after a brief pursuit in his car.
Pinellas County's sustainability and resiliency coordinator said he finds NOAA's application guide helpful as he makes plans for an area that's already experiencing tidal impacts and effects to infrastructure.
Major companies like Nike and Tesla say they plan to assist employees who live in places where abortion is restricted to travel for the procedure. But several potential pitfalls abound.
An NPR investigation found that since the Capitol riot, the election denial movement has moved from the national level to hundreds of grassroots events across the country. Here are four key takeaways.
The anticipated approval by the 30 NATO allies for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday will send the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals.
At the height of the space race in the 1960s, Air Force Captain Ed Dwight was chosen to attend a special astronaut training program. He tells the story of what happened next.
Palm Beach County Commissioners are trying to find relief for homeowners and property owners as property values rise during a time of high inflation.
Lilith Fair brought an eclectic array of women's music to millions of fans and was the top grossing music festival of the 1990s.
Argentina's economy minister resigned unexpectedly Saturday, dealing a fresh blow to the government of President Alberto Ferández as the country struggles with economic problems.
One week after the reversal of Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections, Florida is in a court battle over a new law restricting abortions to 15 weeks. Abortion supporters say a right to privacy enshrined in the state constitution protects the right to choose.
Miami Gardens is going to host some World Cup Games in 2026. Plus, solar power is growing in Florida. We answer your questions. Also, it’s Wildlife Thursday and we’re going to look at a few different creatures: some are prickly and some are destructive.
The Frost Science Museum celebrates five years and the Sundial team visits for a behind-the-scenes look. Plus, a discussion on how Cuban history is passed down for this month’s Sundial Book Club.
