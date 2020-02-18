FEATURED NEWS
-
On Aug. 18, Monroe County voters will choose between the incumbent, Sue Woltanski, and the challenger Chelyn Shaw for District 5 in the Monroe County School Board.
-
Retired superintendent Theresa Axford takes on incumbent Darren Horan in Monroe County School Board raceA former Monroe County Schools superintendent is taking on the incumbent vice chair of the school board in a race that offers voters different visions of leadership for one of the highest performing school districts in the state of Florida.
- Schools statewide and in South Florida face teacher and staff shortages ahead of new school year
- Cuban dissident artist exiled to Miami faces criticism from conservatives in the diaspora
- Broward PrEP clinic outperforms projections in first month
- Miami man pleads Guilty to online threats against Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem
WLRN NEWS VIDEOS
FLORIDA NEWS
-
When a heat wave arrives, the public health advice follows a familiar script: drink water, watch for heat stroke, check on people with heart or lung conditions. That list saves lives. But it leaves out something that shapes daily life for millions of older Americans – chronic pain.
-
Each election, you make decisions that affect your everyday life. Some of the most difficult and important choices involve selecting and retaining judges. Here's how to do it.
-
Dwindling enrollment means a smaller budget for the district. The 11,000 fewer students as the school year opens equates to about $100 million less in funding.
COUNTIES
WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.
LATEST WLRN SHOWS
LATEST NPR SHOWS
Thursday, August 13
Do you have a ticketed or community event open to the public?
Create a buzz by posting it on the WLRN Events Calendar.
Create a buzz by posting it on the WLRN Events Calendar.