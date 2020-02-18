© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
A woman binds her wrists with red white and blue material as she and others participate in an abortion-rights rally at Lafayette Park in front of the White House on the July 4 holiday in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
News
An appeal reinstates Florida's abortion law minutes after the judge's written order blocked it
Associated Press
The appeal keeps the law in effect — for now. The appeal was expected following Judge John Cooper's ruling, in which he said the law violated the state constitution's privacy protections.
Photo of Alyssa Alhadeff stading infront of a brick background
Courtesy of Lori Alhadeff
Education
'Success is saving one life': Panic button law named after Parkland victim is adopted in NY
Kate Payne
Monkeypox
AP
/
CDC
Local News
Monkeypox cases are growing in South Florida. Here's what you should know
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president, said he is concerned with language and guidance from the Florida Department of Education. He wants discussion about Florida's schools to return to what he deems the important issues: teacher and bus driver shortages.
Jack Prator
/
Zoom
News
Florida's largest teachers union takes issue with state civics training, 'Don't Say Gay' law
Jack Prator
covid_19.jpeg
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
News
COVID-19: Looking to get tested or vaccinated? Here's where to go in South Florida
Natalia Clement
Cobra Passport Tie.png
Hiding-in-Plain-Sight-Collage1920.jpg
  1. A New Film About Managing Mental Illness Among America's Youth
NEWS
Sundial
IMG_0800.PNG