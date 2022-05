Today, Maestro Seiji Ozawa will conduct his final performance with the Boston Symphony Orchestra as its music director, a post he's held for a record 29 years. Ever since his arrival in Massachusetts in 1960, Ozawa commanded the respect of his teachers, the scorn of some of the musicians under him, and the adoration of classical music listeners everywhere. NPR's Mark Mobley visited with Ozawa as the conductor prepared for this weekend's schedule of events.

