Host Michele Norris talks to NPR's Richard Knox about today's announcement about the smallpox vaccine. After months of debate, President Bush today announced the first part of his plan to protect Americans against a smallpox attack. Even though the administration has yet to say how likely such an attack may be, there are fears that a few leftover vials of smallpox, stored in Russia and the US, may have fallen into the wrong hands. Based on that assumption, the President is now calling for the vaccination of about a million people, starting early next year.

