Musician Warren Zevon, best known for his 1978 hit "Werewolves of London," dies at age 56 after a public struggle with lung cancer. In a career that spanned more than 30 years, Zevon recorded more than 15 albums and worked with such music luminaries as Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and REM. Hear NPR's Susan Stone.

