Today we conclude the three-part series, "Art Out of Cataclysm." NPR's Renee Montagne talks to writer Kurt Vonnegut about the firebombing of Dresden, Germany, by British bombers towards the end of World War II. Vonnegut's novel, Slaughterhouse Five, is based on his own experience as an eyewitness to the aftermath.

