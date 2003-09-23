Film Director and Screenwriter Don Coscarelli

His latest film Bubba Ho-Tep is based on the short story by cult author Joe R. Lansdale. In it, Elvis Presley is an elderly resident in an East Texas rest home who switched identities with an Elvis impersonator years before his death and then missed the chance to switch back. He teams up with another resident who thinks he is President John F. Kennedy. The two codgers battle an evil Egyptian entity. It stars Bruce Campbell and Ossie Davis. Coscarelli also wrote and directed the films Phantasm, and The Beastmaster.

Copyright 2003 Fresh Air