Bipolar disorder can occur in children as young as five or six years old. The disorder is also known as manic depression, for the mood swings that shift -- sometimes quickly and often -- from manic highs to deep depressions. In the third story this week on children and mental illness, NPR's Michelle Trudeau reports that bipolar disorder in children may have particularly severe symptoms.

