Sizing Up the Iraq Intelligence Panel

President Bush has named a bipartisan commission to investigate questions about intelligence gathering in the lead-up to the war in Iraq.

Former Sen. Charles Robb of Virginia, a Democrat, and retired federal judge Laurence Silberman, a Republican, were named to head the panel.

Also asked to take part: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ); Lloyd Cutler, former White House Counsel to Presidents Carter and Clinton; Rick Levin, the President of Yale University; Adm. Bill Studeman, the former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and Judge Pat Wald, a former judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals.

James Woolsey, former director of the CIA during the Clinton administration, speaks with NPR's Brian Naylor about the commission and the scope of its investigation.

