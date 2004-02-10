Norah Jones: 'Feels Like Home'

Jazz-pop singer Norah Jones, who won eight Grammies alone for her debut album, releases her second CD today, called Feels Like Home.

Jones' music has its foundation in jazz, and her new recording comes with her signature nocturnal touch of sparse piano with acoustical accompaniment. But the arrangements often feel closer to her Oklahoma and Austin, Texas, roots than her jazz training. This comes through stronger than ever on Feels Like Home.

"I studied jazz piano and I always wanted to be like Bill Evans," says the 24-year-old daughter of Indian sitar guru Ravi Shankar and New York concert producer Sue Jones. "But for some reason, the way I play piano is more country than anything else."

NPR's Michele Norris, host of All Things Considered, talks with Jones about her latest work.

