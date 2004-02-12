Commentary: Cronkite on Sevareid

Commentator and former CBS-TV anchor man Walter Cronkite remembers the work of his colleague, Eric Sevareid who died a number of years ago. When CBS expanded the evening news from 15 to 30 minutes in the early 1960s, Sevareid was brought in to bring news analysis to the program. He showed no emotion and his brought his exquisite reasoning and command of the language to each essay. We also learn about Sevareid's early experiences working for Edward R. Murrow in World War Two in Europe.

Copyright 2004 NPR