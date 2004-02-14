Bam: Images of an Earthquake's Survivors

When news came of a devastating earthquake in Bam, Iran, Kvon Behpour knew he had to do something. The Connecticut-based photographer caught the first available flight to his homeland soon after the Dec. 26 quake and started shooting.

"I went to Bam primarily to see if I could help… and to tell the stories of those lost," Behpour says. "Once there, I realized what the real story was: it was not the 30,000 dead, but the 70,000 left behind."

His images of Bam tell a story of devastation, loss, courage, and determination. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Behpour about his recent photos from Bam in the aftermath of the earthquake and about the devastation of the 70,000 residents who remain.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.