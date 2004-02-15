© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Keb' Mo' and the Lighter Side of the Blues

By Michele Kelemen
Published February 15, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Keb' Mo' is a blues artist whose witty tunes will take some of those blues away.

Born Kevin Moore in Los Angeles in 1951, he embarked on a solo career in the blues 10 years ago, after polishing his chops as a session guitarist.

He has since released six critically acclaimed albums, won a pair of Grammys -- along with eight W.C. Handy Awards -- and worked as an actor on television and in film.

The title track on his latest CD -- Keep It Simple -- is all about how complicated modern life has become... and how to deal with it.

And life can get complicated in weird ways. The bluesman admits he was a bit surprised to find himself embroiled -- albeit mildly -- in political controversy during the recent unpleasantness between the United States and France. His song "My Baby Wants to Go to France" earned him a few boos on stage in Texas.

NPR's Michele Kelemen speaks with Keb' Mo' about his music and his times.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
