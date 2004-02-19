© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Jane Mayer on Halliburton and Dick Cheney

Fresh Air
Published February 19, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Mayer is a staff writer for The New Yorker. She talks about Vice President Dick Cheney and Halliburton, the company where Cheney served as chief executive for five years. Halliburton is the world's largest oil-and-gas-services company, and is now the biggest private contractor for American forces in Iraq. Mayer's article "Contract Sport: What Did the Vice-President do for Halliburton?" is in the current issue of the magazine (Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 issues).

