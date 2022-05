U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan says Iraqi elections should not be held before June 30, the deadline the United States has set for transferring power to an Iraqi government. Leaders of the Shiite majority are calling for elections to be held earlier. Annan's statement follows the return of a U.N. team that assessed the political situation in Iraq. NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR