Bush Names Pryor to Bench, Dodging Democrats

By Don Gonyea
Published February 20, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

President Bush announces late Friday he is using his recess appointment power to name Alabama Attorney General William Pryor to a federal appeals court, circumventing the opposition to Pryor by Democrats in the U.S. Senate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

All Things Considered
Don Gonyea
