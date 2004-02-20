Errol Morris' 'Fog of War' Nominated for Oscar

(Originally broadcast Jan. 5, 2004.) His new documentary, The Fog of War has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The film is a profile of the man many considered to be the architect of the Vietnam conflict, Robert McNamara. Morris' other films include The Thin Blue Line, Vernon, Florida, Gates of Heaven, and Fast, Cheap, and Out of Control. He's also done a number of commercials. His clients include Apple, Nike, Miller High Life and PBS.

Copyright 2004 Fresh Air