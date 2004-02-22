Nader Explains Reasons for 2004 Run

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader announces that he will run for president. Nader, who ran for president in 2000 on the Green Party ticket, says he will run as an independent.

Nader's decision causes ripples in the political world, where many still attribute his 2000 candidacy with splitting support for Al Gore's campaign against George W. Bush.

In the 2004 race, Nader pledges not to run as a spoiler, but as an outside choice, an alternative to the candidates from the two main parties.

