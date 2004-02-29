Aristide Steps Down; Leaves Haiti

Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide steps down, bowing to months of protests and a growing armed rebellion that had taken over several cities.

International attempts to broker a power-sharing agreement between Aristide and the opposition proved fruitless, leading several nations, including France and the United States, to call for Aristide to bow out. Looting spread throughout the capital Sunday. Boniface Alexandre, the chief justice of Haiti's supreme court, has stepped in to lead the nation.

NPR's Liane Hansen talks with NPR's Gerry Hadden from Port-au-Prince.

