Dan Reeder: Making Music from Scratch

Dan Reeder's music methodology is far more zealous than even the most dedicated musicians. His approach to his talent, which can be best described as music from scratch, has him building his sound from the ground up. Reeder does it all, including constructing his own instruments, recording all vocal and instrumental parts and designing his album art.

Singer-songwriter John Prine heard Reeder's demo and has taken him under his wing, releasing Reeder's work through the Oh Boy label. Reeder, now touring with Prine in Canada, is about to release a second CD, Sweetheart.

