Intruder Didn't Stand A Chance Against Female Bodybuilder

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The intruder who broke into Willie Murphy's house had another thing coming. She's 82 but also an award-winning weightlifter.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WILLIE MURPHY: I'm alone, and I'm old. But guess what - I'm tough. And you want to know what happened? He picked the wrong house to break into.

INSKEEP: She told WHAM in Rochester she beat him with a table, a broom and shampoo, and he may have been glad when the ambulance arrived.