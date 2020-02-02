On A New EP, SayGrace Breaks Down Her 'Defining Moments'

Although Grace Sewell is just 22-years-old, she is already moving into the second phase of her career. Sewell's first EP under the name SayGrace — The Defining Moments of SayGrace — is out this Friday, but audiences may already be familiar with the Australian singer's soulful voice from her 2015 hit, a cover of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me."

Sewell, who formerly released music under just her first name, Grace, signed her first publishing deal when she was 14. "You're a young woman trying to figure out your place in the world and you have all these adults attaching their opinions onto you," Sewell says of her early career and writing her new EP. "And it can be kind of confusing — especially when it comes to self-worth. And a lot of this music, for me, was the therapy along the journey of finding who I am and really discovering my self worth."

SayGrace sat down with NPR's Sarah McCammon to talk about changing her name after coming into the music industry at a young age, writing songs for her younger self and what it's like to have a song go viral on TikTok. Listen to their full conversation in the player above.

