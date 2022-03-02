© 2022 WLRN
5 key takeaways from Biden's first State of the Union address

Published March 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., applaud. (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP)
President Biden’s first State of the Union address covered everything from war in Ukraine, to COVID, to inflation.

In a podcast special, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty shares 5 key takeaways from Biden’s big speech.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

