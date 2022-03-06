© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Photos: Calls for war crime investigation intensify as Russia targets western Ukraine

By Nicole Werbeck,
Marco Storel
Published March 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST
March 6: People arrive by train to Lviv, Ukraine.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
March 6: People arrive by train to Lviv, Ukraine.

The United Nations refugee agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee the war. This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Just 11 days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.

The majority, more than 800,000, have crossed into Poland.

Take a look.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit www.npr.org.

A family leaves for Poland while the father stays in Ukraine. Men between the ages of 18-60 are not permitted to leave Ukraine.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
A family leaves for Poland while the father stays in Ukraine. Men between the ages of 18-60 are not permitted to leave Ukraine.
<strong>March 5:</strong> Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti
/
AP
March 5: Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
<strong>March 5:</strong> Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Efrem Lukatsky
/
AP
March 5: Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.
<strong>March 5:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti
/
AP
March 5: A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
<strong>March 5:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.
Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images
March 5: Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.
<strong>March 5:</strong> A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.
Vadim Ghirda
/
AP
March 5: A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.
<strong>March 5:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while helping people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images
March 5: A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while helping people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.
<strong>March 5:</strong> A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.
Olivier Douliery
/
AFP via Getty Images
March 5: A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.
<strong>March 5:</strong> Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.
Janos Kummer
/
Getty Images
March 5: Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.
<strong>March 4:</strong> Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany.
Michael Probst
/
AP
March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany.
<strong>March 4:</strong> People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka
/
AP
March 4: People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Tags

News UkraineWarrefugee crisisRussiapolandnews
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Marco Storel
Related Content
Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland on Sunday.
  1. Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling
  2. Blinken says U.S. working to release Americans detained in Russia
  3. Russia's military is now encircling several Ukrainian cities
  4. A Ukrainian-owned bakery in Texas raises money for Ukraine