Surfside victims sue condo association and construction firms

The victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse are suing the condo association of Eighty Seven Park, a neighboring luxury tower they partly blame for the disaster, as well as three firms involved in Eighty Seven Park’s construction.

In a new filing that’s part of a complex class-action lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that architects Stantec, engineers Florida Civil and a drilling vibration monitoring firm called Geosonics acted negligently during construction of the 18-story tower built just feet away from Champlain South, an aging building suffering from poor design and construction flaws. The lawsuit also says that the 8701 Collins Condominium Association should be held accountable because it assumed the liabilities and responsibilities of the developers who built the tower.

“Our investigation has uncovered additional entities, who along with the original defendants, we believe share responsibility for the Surfside collapse,” Harley Tropin and Rachel Furst, two of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said in a statement.

