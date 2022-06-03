Date: June 3, 2022

Station: WLRN Public Media

Schedule: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or as job demands

Location: Miami

To apply: ​

Please Submit:



A cover letter

A resume or CV

At least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak to your qualifications for the position

Email all materials to manderson@wlrn.org and include “Television Production Coordinator” in the subject line.

Job Summary

WLRN Public Television is seeking a full-time TV Production Coordinator with strong organizational, multitasking, and communication skills. The primary purpose of the TV Production Coordinator is to fill both an organizational and supportive production roll for all projects under the TV Production Department. The position will be responsible for coordinating and scheduling multiple project timelines, acting as the key liaison for all project requests from the Miami-Dade County School’s Office of Communications, monitoring production progress and tracking production staff’s work on a day-to-day basis. The Television Production Coordinator reports to the Director of Production Services.

Specific Duties, Skills, and Responsibilities:



Works with the TV production department to assess assignment timelines based on the individual production needs.

Track and record department workflows and status of assets against the production schedule and notify the production team to any variations.

Ability to take initiative and oversee project requests, delivering them on time, with minimal supervision.

Working knowledge of television production to fill a variety of staff positions as needed.

Maintain effective communication with production team and education stakeholders to identify any issues or concerns.

Maintain continuous lines of communication and keep the Director of Production Services fully informed of all critical issues.

Ensures implementation of production safety procedures.

Flexibility to work weekends and nights as required for studio and field productions.

Desirable Qualifications:



Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills with an approachable style and ability to effectively and professionally interface with employees and business associates.

A positive attitude and demonstrates experience working in a rapidly changing business environment

Must have strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with an ability to multi-task and organize multiple projects, with excellent follow through.

Demonstrate ability to collaborate with a team and willingness to give assistance to co-workers in production positions.

Minimum Requirements:



Bachelor's degree in Communication, Journalism or related field. Equivalent training and professional experience with specialization in television and video production may substitute for degree.

Minimum of five (5) years of progressive experience in television production or related field.

Must be fluent in Word and Excel.

This work requires physical activity and the ability to lift 50-pounds.

Position must have a valid Florida Driver's License.

WLRN Public Media is committed to being the most trusted source of information and entertainment in South Florida's diverse community. Licensed to the school board of Miami-Dade County, WLRN is best known for its award-winning public radio and television programs, but its services go well beyond the airwaves. It's a complex media enterprise consisting of radio and television stations, www.WLRN.org and is the PBS Learning Media provider for Miami-Dade and Broward counties offering a digital library of thousands of classroom-ready resources and advanced learning services making WLRN a valuable public media source.

