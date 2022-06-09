Gun laws in America and how the ATF was set up to fail

Something many of us have heard time and time again during the debate on gun control is:

“We need to enforce the thousands of gun laws already on the books. Prosecuting criminals who misuse firearms works.”

That’s Wayne LaPierre, VP and CEO of the NRA, at a Senate hearing just a month after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.

But how can this enforcement happen when the very agency charged with doing so are handicapped by Congress?

“We have an agency that has the power to protect Americans and we are not funding it, we are not supporting it and we have done outrageous things to it,” Sen. Cory Booker said.

Today, On Point: How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been set up to fail.

Champe Barton, reporter who covers community violence and the gun industry for The Trace, a non-profit newsroom focused on gun violence. (@champebarton)

David Chipman, special agent in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for 25 years, monitoring firearm trafficking from Virginia to New York City. (@davidchipman)

Janet Delana, she sued the gun dealer who sold a firearm to her daughter despite her severe mental illness.

Mark Jones, a former ATF employee.

Joseph Bisbee, a former ATF employee.

David Blake Johnson, associate professor of economics at the University of Central Missouri.

