The Supreme Court of mistrust

Despite their differences of opinion, the nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have always regarded mutual trust as a pillar of their establishment.

But the leak of a draft ruling has rocked that.

“And when you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally,” Justice Clarence Thomas said.

And that infidelity, as he called it, appears to be having consequences:

“They’re definitely behind. When they were going into June, they had 33 opinions left to issue, which is over half of their cases,” Amy Howe, co-founder of SCOTUSblog, said.

So is the court forever changed?

“It’s hard to imagine it will ever be the exact same place it was before,” Howe adds.

Today, On Point: Turmoil at the nation’s highest court.

Guests

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor for Slate. Host of the “Amicus” podcast, a show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it. (@Dahlialithwick)

Amy Howe, co-founder and reporter at SCOTUSblog, a blog devoted to coverage of the Supreme Court. (@AHoweBlogger)

Carolyn Shapiro, founder and co-director of Chicago-Kent’s Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States. She served as a law clerk for Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

