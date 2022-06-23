Title IX, 50 years later: Why female athletes are still fighting for equality

50 years ago, Title IX outlawed sex-based discrimination at federally funded schools.

But in collegiate level sports, you’d be pushed to know it.

Not a single school has lost federal funding because of Title IX.

“Even when they are blatantly and woefully out of compliance, it’s never happened. And so the only individuals enforcing change are the students.”

Schools argue — women’s teams don’t bring in the revenue.

“This is an anti-discrimination law. It is not a business plan. It is an anti-discrimination law that has to do with educational opportunities.”

Today, On Point: College athletics and Title IX.

Donna Lopiano, former CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation, where she served for 15 years. She’s also a nine-time All-American softball player and member of the National Sports Hall of Fame. (@DonnaLopiano)

Lori Bullock, civil rights lawyer who has represented several Title IX cases.

Amy Cohen, a former gymnast at Brown University, who sued her school in 1992 for Title IX violations.

Anna Susini, a former fencing player at Brown University, who sued her school in 2020.

Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College. (@azimbalitw)

