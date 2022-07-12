Keys General Assignment Reporter for WLRN Public Media

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org,social media and podcasts.

Station: WLRN Public Media

Company: South Florida Public Media/Friends of WLRN

Reports to: Senior Editor for News

Schedule: 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or as assigned

Location: Monroe County, Florida

To apply: ​



Submit a cover letter and resume or CV

Submit Five work samples (links or mp3s)

Submit at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “General Assignment Reporter - Keys” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Position Summary:

This position is the general assignment reporter covering The Florida Keys/Monroe County, FL. The reporter will pitch, report, write and produce spot news, feature and enterprise stories and digital content for WLRN daily newscasts, digital platforms, and news-related and public affairs programming. This reporter will reside in Monroe County and work outside of the newsroom, filing radio and digital reports from the field and the WLRN Keys Bureau in Key West.

Responsibilities:



Cover all facets of the people in The Florida Keys.

Build and nurture relationships with sources and residents.

Report, write, and produce stories for broadcast and digital.

Report and produce live from the field.

Contribute to WLRN programs.

Collaborate and coordinate coverage with reporters and editors.

Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media .

Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in both work produced as well as in organizational interactions.

Perform other related duties as required or as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

At least seven years’ experience in multimedia journalism, ideally with local journalism experience.

Familiarity with The Florida Keys/Monroe County, FL.

Ability to work independently.

Desire to innovate, create and think big.

An insatiable urge to report, publish, and produce.

Strong editorial judgment.

Skilled writer and copy editor.

Up to date on social media platforms and their specific content needs and uses.

Familiarity with Adobe or other digital audio programs.

Ability to record and edit audio, take photos.

FOIA experience.

Preferred Skills and Experience:



Familiarity with public media sensibilities.

Experience in digital public media.

Familiarity with Florida’s Sunshine laws.

Language: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese.

Salary Range:

$55,000 - $80,000

Full-Time Employee Benefits



401(k)

Health insurance

Long-term and short term disability insurance

Life insurance

PTO

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, sit for extended periods of time, and use hands and fingers to work on a computer.

EEO STATEMENT

WLRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org, social media and podcasts.