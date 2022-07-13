Local Government Reporter - WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

To apply: ​



Submit a cover letter, a resume or CV

Submit Five work samples (links preferred)

Submit at least three references who have worked closely with you and can talk about your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Local Government Reporter” in the subject line.

Position Summary:

This position is the chief local government reporter for WLRN Public Media covering politicians, policymaking, and the people it impacts. It’s a big task with more than 90 local jurisdictions in South Florida which includes Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties.

We don’t expect this reporter to be responsible for all of those meetings and elected officials. Instead, this reporter will use their nose for news to explore issues as they intersect with people’s lives in big and subtle ways – such as zoning, transportation, and the environment. This reporter will be expected to collaborate and coordinate with other WLRN reporters, editors, and producers.

This reporter should be passionate about local government and able to make connections between and among local, state, and national legislation. This reporter will be able to straddle the worlds of policymaking, politics and the people who live in South Florida. The ideal candidate will be able to balance daily journalism demands with long-term projects for radio, online, and newsletters.

Responsibilities:



Cover local government accountability to the people of South Florida.

Build and nurture relationships with sources and constituents.

Report, write, produce stories for broadcast and digital.

Report and produce live from the field.

Contribute to WLRN programs.

Collaborate and coordinate coverage with reporters and editors.

Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media.

Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in both work produced as well as in organizational interactions.

Perform other related duties as required or as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

At least 5 years’ experience in multimedia journalism, ideally with political and local government news experience.

Desire to innovate, create and think big.

Strong editorial judgment.

Skilled writer and copy editor.

Up-to-date on social media platforms and their specific content needs and uses.

Familiarity with Adobe or other digital audio programs.

Ability to record and edit audio, and take photos

FOIA experience

Preferred Skills and Experience:



Familiarity with public media sensibilities.

Experience in digital public media.

Familiarity with Florida’s Sunshine laws.

Familiarity with or passion for the region, politics, and public policy.

Language: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese.

Salary Range:

$60,000 - $80,000

Full-Time Employee Benefits

401(k)

Health insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Life insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays and have the ability to travel.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

While performing the duties of the job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, sit for extended periods of time, and use hands and fingers to work on a computer.

EEO Statement:

WLRN is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news for WLRN 91.3 FM 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, and 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in the Palm Beaches, and digital content for WLRN.org and social media.