Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy's life in American politics

Vermont’s Patrick Leahy has served in the U.S. Senate for half a century.

“I never expected to see the arc of history that I’ve seen. Starting out as the junior-most member of the Senate, immediately post-Watergate, Republicans and Democrats trying to come together to put the country back together,” Leahy says.

“Going from there to today and seeing a often dysfunctional, polarized Senate.”

Now, this senior-most member of the Senate is wrapping up his last term in office and getting ready to retire.

“There are some pieces of legislation I wish I had pushed harder for, but I don’t regret the opportunity to be there working with very good people, both Republicans and Democrats,” he says. “And I don’t regret my decision to retire. It’s time to go home.”

Today, On Point: Senator Patrick Leahy and the history he has lived through.

Guests

Senator Patrick Leahy, Democratic senator from Vermont. President pro tempore of the U.S. Senate. Author of The Road Taken. (@SenatorLeahy)

Book Excerpt

Intro from The Road Taken by Sen. Patrick Leahy. Reprinted with permission. All Rights Reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.